Man held in Thane for ‘selling fake documents’

THE Thane police arrested a man on Tuesday for allegedly making fake government documents. The man was allegedly in possession of several rubber stamps bearing government signs. The police said they were informed about the fraud when three people approached them with complaints. “One of the complainants, Rashid Khan, said he was told by the accused to pay Rs 33,000 for a licence,” a crime branch official said. However, once the victim got the licence, he realised it was a fake. “It bore all the signs that it should, but it was fake,” said an officer.

The accused was identified as Sunil Chaudhary (45), a resident of Mulund. “He was arrested from Thane. He used to pose as a high-ranking government official who could get any documents made at a cost,” said a senior crime branch officer.

A complaint was lodged against Chaudhary in Shrinagar police station on Monday, after which the case was handed over to the crime branch. “We seized several blank licences, smart cards that work as permits and several stamps. He also has several identity cards, and we are checking their authenticity,” the officer said. While only Chaudhary has been arrested, the police believe that he has had multiple accomplices.

