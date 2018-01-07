Man held for threatening to kidnap cricketer’s daughter

Representational photo Representational photo

A 32-year-old West Bengal resident was arrested by in Mumbai on Saturday for allegedly making calls to the Bandra residence of a former top Indian cricketer and threatening to kidnap his 20-year-old daughter. The accused was identified as Devkumar Mitti — officers said he is unemployed and dropped out after Class XII.

Bandra police confirmed that the case was registered on Friday, after the cricketer’s assistant approached the police. After locating the address of the accused through his telephone number, a police team was sent to Midnapore, West Bengal.

The police said since the last week of December, the accused had made several calls to the landline number at the cricketer’s residence. He would allegedly tell staff who answered the phone that he would kidnap the star’s daughter and marry her.

“He would call on the landline number and make lewd comments about the 20-year-old. He claimed he had seen her several times on television,” an officer said. The woman studies abroad; she was not at the residence when these calls were made, the officer said.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App