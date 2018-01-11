Man held for ‘stealing’ valuables at wedding venues

A person was arrested by Kalyan police on Tuesday for allegedly stealing cash and valuables from wedding parties. The man was picked up from his Bhiwandi house after he was seen in a video recording.

A family lodged a complaint of theft with Kalyan police in December regarding the theft. “We were getting some cases where wedding parties were being targeted. Thieves would target jewellery, cash and other valuables that would be in plenty at the ceremonies,” said a senior police officer from Kalyan.

In late December, the police decided to go through the wedding video of the family, along with pictures, a police source said. “We asked the family members to identify everyone in the video and each picture,” the officer said.

In the video, they found a man who could not be recognised by anyone and who seemed suspicious throughout. “He seemed to linger around the stage and then the place where gifts were kept. He was not a relative,” an inspector privy to investigation said.

According to the police, the man was identified as Saddam Khan, a resident of Bhiwandi. “He had previous cases lodged against him as well. The man was arrested from his house on January 9,” said the officer.

An officer investigating the case said: “We are interrogating him to find out if he has committed more such thefts. It is possible that he used the same modus operandi in other places as well. As of now, we have recovered close to Rs 3 lakh from him.”

