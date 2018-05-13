Mumbai: Man held for ‘stabbing’ one to death, injuring another for staring at him

According to police officials, the incident took place around 1.35 am on Saturday. (Representational Image) According to police officials, the incident took place around 1.35 am on Saturday. (Representational Image)

A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing one person to death and critically injuring another at Madanpura in Byculla on Saturday. The police said Rashid Ansari, 30, succumbed to his injuries, while the second victim, Mohomed Rizwan Qureshi, was critical after being wounded on his hand and stomach.

According to police officials, the incident took place around 1.35 am on Saturday. The police said the accused, Faisal Ansari, in his confession had said that he stabbed the duo as they were staring at him.

An officer from Nagpada police station said, “The duo were seated outside a chawl at Madanpura, when the accused confronted them for staring at him. Following an altercation, the accused stabbed them with a sharp object.”

The police said that the deceased was stabbed multiple times. They added that Ansari was a habitual criminal.

