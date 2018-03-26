Man held for ‘stabbing 25-year-old to death’ in Mumbai

“The accused has been arrested from Raigad,” Zonal Deputy Commissioner Akhilesh Singh said. (Representational) “The accused has been arrested from Raigad,” Zonal Deputy Commissioner Akhilesh Singh said. (Representational)

A man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly stabbing a 25-year-old to death. According to police, the accused grew tired of Naresh Shetty, the deceased, harassing his sister and decided to kill him. A murder case has been registered at the Bhandup police station.

An officer linked to the probe said Shetty’s body was found in an autorickshaw in the Nargas nagar area of Bhandup. Shetty had a prior criminal record and had been recently released from prison. During investigations, it came to light that Shetty had been harassing a girl over the past few weeks, police said.

“It appears that the girl knew Shetty. However, over the past few weeks, he had been harassing her. This upset her brother, who then stabbed Shetty to death. Shetty’s body was found in an autorickshaw by local residents,” the officer said.

Soon after the body was found, police registered an FIR and launched a manhunt for the accused.

“The accused has been arrested from Raigad,” Zonal Deputy Commissioner Akhilesh Singh said.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App