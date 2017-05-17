Man held for raping 9-year-old in Mumbai

Representational Image Representational Image

The crime branch on Tuesday arrested a 30-year-old former auditor for allegedly raping a 9-year-old girl in Sakinaka. The accused, who worked as an auditor in a Bollywood production house nearly six months back, was currently unemployed. While the incident took place on Thursday last week, the accused was arrested by the crime branch on Tuesday.

An officer linked to the probe said that the incident in question took place on Thursday night when the girl was playing at a BMC garden. The accused, Suraj Jaiswal, who was near the garden saw the girl playing alone. He told the girl that he would pay her Rs 100 and chocolates if she was willing to do some work for him. He then took her to a nearby chawl where he allegedly raped her.

After the girl started shouting for help, the accused fled. The locals then took her to a hospital and approached the local Sakinaka police station where a case under section 376 (rape) of the IPC and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Unit 10 of the crime branch began parallel investigations in the matter and scanned several CCTV footages in the area. However, the accused was not captured on any of the cameras. A team, led by inspector S Ranshevre and Sachin Khanvilkar, then started looking for the girl with the help of the sketch of the accused person.

“Eventually, some locals identified the person to be Jaiswal, who resided in the nearby area. We arrested him from his residence. He is married and has a two-year-old son. He confessed to the rape,” an officer said. The accused, a graduate, was handed over to the Sakinaka police on Tuesday for further interrogation.

