Man held for raping 9-year-old had sexually abused her 13-year-old sister too, say police

Representational Image Representational Image

THE MUMBAI Police Crime Branch that arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl in Saki Naka claimed that he had raped the girl’s 13-year-old elder sister earlier. A separate FIR has been lodged with the Ghatkopar police station against accused Suraj Jaiswal.

While the Sakinaka police station had registered a case against him last week in connection with the rape of the nine-year-old, he was placed under arrest Tuesday. Jaiswal, who earlier worked as an auditor, is married and has a two-year-old son. An officer linked to the probe said: “Our investigation has revealed that Jaiswal was involved in the rape of a 13-year-old girl nearly two weeks ago. The girl is the elder sister of the nine-year-old girl he raped last week.”

In the earlier case, Jaiswal had gone to a garden near his residence where he saw the girl. He allegedly took her to an isolated spot under some pretext and raped her. “The accused had threatened the girl that if she told anyone about the incident, he would kill her. Hence, she was extremely scared and did not tell anyone at home, and no FIR was registered,” said the officer.

Since he had been unemployed for the last five-six months, Jaiswal would go to gardens every evening and sit, said the police. During one such visit, he saw the girl’s younger sister playing, said the police, adding that Jaiswal then lured her by promising a chocolate and Rs 100 and took her to a nearby chawl where he allegedly raped her. This girl, however, shouted for help hearing which a crowd gathered but Jaiswal had fled by then, said the police. A case under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Prevention Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against an unidentified person at Saki Naka police station on May 11.

A team led by inspector S Ranshevre and Sachin Khanvilkar from the Crime Branch (Unit 10) arrested Jaiswal. Avinash Dharmadhikari, senior inspector at the Saki Naka police station, said they were interrogating Jaiswal.

“While he confessed to the rape of the nine-year-old, we suspected his involvement in more cases. When we asked the victim if there were other girls coming to the garden, she told us about her sister. When we spoke to the girl, she seemed scared.

Sensing something unusual, we assured her that there was nothing to be scared of. Later, she told us the accused had forced himself upon her too. She said she was scared and had not told anyone about him,” said an officer. Since the incident took place in another garden under the jurisdiction of the Ghatkopar police, an FIR was lodged there. “The accused is being interrogated by the Saki Naka police. Later, the Ghatkopar police will take his custody,” the officer added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now