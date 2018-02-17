Man held for ‘posing as FSSAI officer’, ‘extorting money’

A 36-year-old man named Omkar Bhanushali was arrested by the Ghatkopar Police on February 14 for allegedly impersonating a Vigilance Food Safety Inspector from FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India). The police said Bhanushali used to visit hotels/restaurants and extort money posing as the official.

He has been charged under sections 170 (impersonating a public servant) and 171 (wearing garb or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent) under the Indian Penal Code, the police said. He was produced in court on Thursday and would be again produced in court on Saturday. Bhanushali is in police custody now.

