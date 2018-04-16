Man held for ‘molesting’ woman at IPL match

Senior Inspector Vilas Gangawne said the incident took place on Saturday evening at an IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Daredevils. (Representational Image) Senior Inspector Vilas Gangawne said the incident took place on Saturday evening at an IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Daredevils. (Representational Image)

A 26-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly molesting a woman at Wankhede Stadium during an IPL match. The accused, Gendraj Satnami, who was a member of the hospitality staff, was arrested after he started running from the spot when the woman raised an alarm. Senior Inspector Vilas Gangawne said the incident took place on Saturday evening at an IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Daredevils.

The 22-year-old woman had gone to watch the match with some of her students. During the match, Satnami came to the enclosure where the woman was seated and offered her water, which she declined. But Satnami allegedly kept loitering near her, insisting that she have some water. In her statement, the woman said when she kept ignoring him, he allegedly started misbehaving. “Initially she did not say anything, but later he came close to her and touched her inappropriately, and she started shouting,” said an officer. Satnami then began to run from the enclosure. The woman allegedly tried to chase him.

The woman then approached the police team present in the stadium. She gave them Satnami’s description and told them he was wearing a black T-shirt. With the woman’s help, the police managed to track down Satnami and placed him under arrest. Gangawne said, “We have arrested the accused on the charge of molestation. He was produced before the local court and remanded in police custody.”

