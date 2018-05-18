Man held for ‘molesting’ minor sister-in-law

Mumbai Police arrested a 32-year-old man on Wednesday for allegedly molesting his 16-year-old sister-in-law under the influence of alcohol. The police said the accused allegedly groped the girl in her house, following which he was handed over to the police by his wife and the local people.

According to police officers, the victim had been talking to her friends and as she entered the house after that, the accused allegedly groped her. An officer from Govandi police station said: “The victim was alone in the house, he took advantage of that and groped her. While she was talking to her friends, the accused was hiding and waiting for the girl to enter the house.” The police said the minor raised the alarm, ran out and locked up the accused inside the house.

“Later, after local people and the accused person’s wife reached the spot, the man was taken to the police station,” said an officer from Govandi police station.

The police said the accused was sent for medical examinations, which confirmed that he was under the influence of alcohol. The accused was employed with a restaurant in Chembur. He has been booked under Section 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code, along with Section 12 of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused was produced in court and he has been remanded in police custody.

