Man held for killing wife on suspicion of infidelity

Police in Ghatkopar arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly murdering his wife by hitting her on the head with a tile.

THE PANT Nagar police in Ghatkopar Monday arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly murdering his wife by hitting her on the head with a tile. According to the police, Mohammad Sohail, a labourer, murdered his wife Saima (22) at their Ghatkopar residence as he suspected she was having an extra-marital affair.

Around 8 am on Sunday, officers said, a patrol van from the Pant Nagar police was passing by the Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar area of Ghatkopar when they saw a man carrying a woman’s body in his hands and running. Some pedestrians were shouting, asking him to stop. When the police intervened, Sohail told the police that in a fit of anger, he had hit his wife on the head with bamboo and tiles, following which she fell unconscious. He told the police he was rushing her to the hospital.

The police took them to the Rajawadi hospital, where Saima was declared dead. A case of murder was then registered against Sohail and he was arrested. During interrogation, he told the police that he suspected his wife, who worked at a catering unit, of having an affair with a colleague. “He said that when he asked her about the affair, it led to a fight and he ended up hitting her on the head with the tile,” an office from the police station said.

