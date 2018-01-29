Man held for issuing fake parking slip in Colaba

Chaurasia’s lawyer, advocate Sunil Pandey, submitted before a court Sunday that it was for the BMC and not the police to verify whether the receipt was genuine. Chaurasia’s lawyer, advocate Sunil Pandey, submitted before a court Sunday that it was for the BMC and not the police to verify whether the receipt was genuine.

A 28-year-old man was arrested for issuing a fake parking receipt to a motorist in Colaba Saturday afternoon, police said. The incident came to light at 12.35 pm Saturday when Pune resident Siddharth Majumdar parked his vehicle near Radio Club at Apollo Bunder. The police said Majumdar was asked to pay Rs 100 by a man posing as a parking attendant and issued a receipt bearing the words ‘MCGM Pay and Park’. “The motorist was skeptical at being asked to pay to park in a public space and refused to pay the parking fee,” said an officer at Colaba police station.

The police said the accused, Mohit Chaurasia (28), insisted that the receipt was genuine and that Majumdar would have to pay to park his vehicle. After Majumdar called the police control toom, the local police took both men to the police station. After the police ascertained that the receipt was not genuine, they booked Chaurasia for cheating and forgery under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and placed him under arrest.

Chaurasia’s lawyer, advocate Sunil Pandey, submitted before a court Sunday that it was for the BMC and not the police to verify whether the receipt was genuine. “The complaint has only been registered because the complainant had a fight with the accused. The police have also not recovered the amount from him,” he argued. The police informed the court that they would also need to investigate if there were other people involved in operating a pay and park racket in Colaba.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App