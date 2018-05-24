Man held for fraudulently booking train tickets under MP, MLA quota

The FIR lodged by GRP states that Devpratap was in touch with several ticket agents. The FIR lodged by GRP states that Devpratap was in touch with several ticket agents.

The son of an official attached to an MLC in Uttar Pradesh has been arrested for allegedly helping agents to confirm waitlisted railway tickets under the emergency quota of MPs and MLAs. The accused, Devpratap Singh (29), was arrested by the GRP (Central Region) on May 20. He is the son of Chaturbhuj Singh, who is attached with MLC Vishal Chanchal in Ghazipur.

According to the GRP, Singh had got 11 fake tickets confirmed by sending forged letters of request from government officials and politicians, including former Maharashtra additional chief secretary K P Bakshi.

“We arrested Devpratap from his residence in Lucknow. He would download letters of request to confirm tickets online and photoshop the contents. While he would retain the letterhead, he ensured that his letter had the fax number of the official’s office. This way, no one doubted him. He would also sign the letter himself, which allowed him to book tickets,” said DCP Samadhan Pawar of GRP (Central Region).

The FIR lodged by GRP states that Devpratap was in touch with several ticket agents, who would offer him between Rs 800 and Rs 2,000 for confirming tickets using quota. He has allegedly sent fake letters of request using names of politicians such as SP’s Neeraj Shekhar, Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan and BJP MP Pankaj Choudhary among others.

“We started investigating the incident when GRP Commissioner Niket Kaushik received a call from K P Bakshi’s office saying that he had not made any request to booking any train ticket. Also, the request letter erroneously went to the claims office instead of the DRM office, which further hinted that something was wrong. After following up with our sources, we arrested the accused two days ago,” Pawar said.

Senior GRP officials said Devpratap would have been aware of the format of these letters of request because his father would receive such letters at his residence from government officials. “We are yet to investigate how he managed to retain the fax number of the officer every time. We are seeking the help of technical consultants for this. Devpratap would do all this at cyber cafes or on his cellphones,” an officer said.

Devpratap, who has cleared Class XII in Lucknow, has been booked on charges of cheating and forgery.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App