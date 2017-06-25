Man held for ‘duping’ Delhi resident of Rs 18 lakh

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

The Thane Police on Friday arrested a man who had been on the run for three months after allegedly cheating a family in Delhi of Rs 18 lakh. Delhi resident Kamlesh Chadha had come in contact with the accused, Abhishek Sanghvi, who claimed that he could help Chadha’s son Dipanshu secure admission in a top medical college in Delhi.

The police said that Chadha had paid Sanghvi Rs 18 lakh as commission. However, when Sanghvi did not make good on his promise and disappeared with the money, Chadha registered a complaint with the Dwarka North police station in Delhi.

On Friday, a team of the Delhi Police ascertained that Sanghvi was in Thane and along with officials from unit one of the Thane Police Crime Branch, arrested him from Kolshet Road. Sanghvi, who has been booked with cheating, will be taken to Delhi by the police.

