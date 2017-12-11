Man gets seven-year jail term for sexually abusing 2 brothers

A SPECIAL court convicted a 24-year old for sexually abusing two brothers, both minors and sentenced him to seven years in prison. The accused lived in the same neighbourhood where the boys stayed.

According to the prosecution, the mother of the victims – one of whom was six and the other one four – worked as a masseuse at the time of the incident. The accused person’s mother was one of her acquaintances.

The boys’ mother took them to a doctor after they complained of stomach ache and it was then that the incident came to light.

The V B Nagar police arrested the accused and booked him under charges including Sections 377 (unnatural sex) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

During the trial, at the time of cross-examination of the victim’s mother, the accused person questioned her about her marital status claiming that the woman had not married the father of her children. The court ruled that the question regarding the character of the mother of the victims was not a “relevant factor” in the case.

Based on evidence, including medical reports and deposition of the witnesses, including the two boys, the court convicted the accused.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App