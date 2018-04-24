Man gets one year in jail for assaulting BEST driver

A MAN was sentenced to one-year imprisonment for assaulting a BEST bus driver in a road rage case. Umesh Hadikar, was convicted for causing injury to driver Ramgir Gosavi in an incident that took place on March 2, 2015. Gosavi had told the court during his deposition that on the day of the incident, he was driving on route number 27 from Worli to Vaishali Nagar in Mulund. At 7pm, while returning, near Dadar TT, he stopped the bus at the signal on the left side of the road. Hadikar, riding a motorcycle, came in front of the bus and stopped the bike.

He then began abusing him as to why he had not allowed him to overtake the bus, the driver told the court. The driver further said that the biker got into the bus and started assaulting him. The passengers and the conductor intervened and stopped Hadikar. The driver later filed an FIR at Matunga police station.

