Mumbai: Man gets life term for raping 15-yr-old girl

A 44-YEAR-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment by a special court Monday for sexually abusing the 15-year-old daughter of his live-in partner. After abusing the victim twice in 2013, the accused had called the police falsely naming two persons for the assault to save himself.

The girl was living with her biological family, including her younger siblings and parents till 2003. Her father who worked in the municipal corporation had AIDS. The girl along with her mother and siblings was forced to move out of their home following a dispute. The victim’s mother then began living with the accused.

Both the girl’s mother as well as the accused also suffered from AIDS. During her deposition before the court, the girl had said her mother was receiving pension after her father’s death. The accused would demand half the money and constantly harass her for more.

The girl also revealed that the accused would constantly assault her mother till one day she fell ill and eventually passed away in 2012. The girl then had to leave her education and was made to work as a domestic help by the accused.

In 2013, when the victim and the accused were home, he allegedly raped her and threatened to kill her younger brother if she revealed it to anyone. After he committed the same act again within a few days, the victim felt giddy and fell sick.

The accused got scared and feared that the girl would reveal about the incident to his relatives. He himself called the police and directed the girl to falsely implicate two men from their neighbourhood as the culprits.

An FIR was registered and two men were arrested on the basis of the description given by the girl. Throughout the investigation, since the accused would accompany her, the girl was not able to reveal the truth to the police. When the police suspected the involvement of the accused, the girl was asked again and she was told that two innocent persons were being sent to prison because of what she had said in her complaint.

The girl then revealed the abuse by the accused. During the girl’s medical examination, it had also been revealed that she was also undergoing ART treatment for HIV for over four months. She told the court she had contracted the disease from her biological parents. The court convicted the accused under sections, including 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

