Man gets 3 years in jail for harassing minor

A SPECIAL court on Monday sentenced a man to a three-year prison term for holding a girl’s hand in the street and asking her to “love him”. The incident took place in 2015 in Ghatkopar, when the 15-year old girl was returning from college. The accused, who lived in the same area, stopped her and caught her hand.

He then asked her to “love him”. The girl said in her deposition before the court in March this year that she had tried to free herself, after which the accused began abusing her in filthy language.

“He assaulted me by his elbow and hand. He also threatened me that if I do not marry him he will kill me,” the victim said. She told the court that she then spotted a neighbour and ran to her. An FIR was later registered.

The accused was booked by Pant Nagar police station under sections including 354 (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

