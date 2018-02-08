Maharashtra: Man falls to death in Mantralaya

According to police, Raote was found lying in a pool of blood in the open space inside the state secretariat. According to police, Raote was found lying in a pool of blood in the open space inside the state secretariat.

A 45-year-old man fell to his death from the fifth floor of the Mantralaya in south Mumbai today, police said. However, it is not yet confirmed whether the man, identified as Harshal Raote, committed suicide or was it an accidental fall, a police official said.

The incident occurred at around 6:10 pm, he said.

According to police, Raote was found lying in a pool of blood in the open space inside the state secretariat. He was rushed to St George Hospital in south Mumbai, where he was declared brought dead, hospital superintendent Madhukar Gaikwad said.

He was working as a paralegal volunteer with the Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority in Paithan in Aurangabad.

After the incident, Opposition leaders Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Dhananjay Munde and Ajit Pawar rushed to the Mantralaya to seek details about the incident.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App