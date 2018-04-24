Man falls on tracks during scuffle, run over by train

A 56-year-old man died after he came in the way of a train at the Mulund railway station on Saturday afternoon after a scuffle. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera. The deceased Deepak Patwa is seen having a fight with a couple on Mulund railway station before he loses balance and falls on the tracks in the scuffle that ensues.

An officer said that the incident took place on Saturday afternoon when Patwa, a Mulund resident, came to platform 3. At the platform, he got into an argument with a couple standing next to him. The fight turned physical and Patwa is seen losing his balance and falling on the railway tracks, an officer said. A train runs over Patwa.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App