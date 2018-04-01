Mumbai: Man ‘dupes’ senior citizen of Rs 9.5 lakh on pretext of marriage

Mumbai Police have booked a man for allegedly duping a senior citizen to the tune of Rs 9.5 lakh on the pretext of marriage. Police said the accused took money from the victim, claiming that he needed it for his mother’s treatment and, later, to buy a land.

The complainant, Sandhya Ramakant Bhole, on Friday, told the police, “I met the man, who identified himself as Madhukar Apte, online. In April 2015, he called me, claiming he got my phone number from my profile. He said he was employed as a manager with Jupiter Chemicals. We started talking regularly, following which I introduced him to my mother and sister.” The accused started asking for money, claiming that his mother was unwell. Between September 2015 and January 2016, the complainant had given Rs 5 lakh in five transactions.

“Whenever I asked him about marriage, he said his mother is hospitalised and he wouldn’t want to think about marriage till she recuperates. So, I stopped bothering him. in February 2016, he claimed that his mother died. Once, he came to my Worli residence and started asking for money again. But this time, he claimed he wanted to buy land at his native place, in Ratnagiri,” said the complainant. After consulting with her sister, she gave him Rs 4.5 lakh in May 2016. When she started insisting on marriage, the accused started ignoring her, added an officer.

“However, his real identity was revealed after we checked my passbook in which we saw that the money we had sent to him was deposited to one Arun Gurav’s account. When we inquired with Aapte, he claimed that Gurav was his friend. We got his Vile Parle address and went to check on him. His wife informed us that Gurav was a cheat and has been previously booked for cheating,” she said. The complainant waited outside his Vile Parle address the whole night. In the early hours, she saw Aapte entering the house and confronted him. She learnt that she was duped by Gurav, who introduced himself as Apte, and fled with her cash, police said. After she threatened to lodge a complaint, the accused promised to return her cash, but as his two cheques bounced, the complainant approached police.

The accused has been booked under various sections of Indian Penal Code while Worli police are trying to trace the absconder.

