Man dozes off in airport shuttle bus, misses flight

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A passenger who missed his flight after he sank into deep slumber in a shuttle bus before boarding the flight has said that it was an “honest mistake” on his part. The incident has, however, raised security concerns at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA).

“I have no complaint against the airline or any airport official,” said the passenger who missed his flight after falling asleep in the shuttle bus at Mumbai airport last week. He claimed that he dozed off as he did not have enough sleep for the past 2-3 days. The man, whose identity is being withheld on his request, was to catch an Indigo flight to Bengaluru on June 4 but dozed off inside the bus. He was found inside the bus after the next driver on duty informed about his presence. “I was in Mumbai for some professional requirement. I had not slept adequately for the past 2-3 days and was quite exhausted. I was the first to enter the bus and chose to sit on the last seat, close to the Air-conditioner vent,” he said.

“After sitting inside the bus, the AC went off after some time. It also took long for the bus to start. I did not realize that I had fallen asleep. It was an honest mistake. After he was found, officials rushed to the spot,” he added. Before the take-off, airlines are required to match, multiple times, the count of the passengers to the number that checked-in. The passenger further said that his baggage was sent off in the flight without him being counted in.

“I am a regular user of this airline. While I was initially treated as a suspect, I told the security officials about the mistake. I was treated with care by the airline officials,” he added. He stayed inside the airport for the entire night, post which he took another flight to Bengaluru the next day. “I have been told that the security system will be strengthened so that such mistakes could be avoided,” he added. “We have not registered a case against him as nothing suspicious was found,” said a police official from the domestic airport police station. Indigo airline refused to comment on the issue. There were 163 passengers along with six crew members, who were booked for the flight.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App