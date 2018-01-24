Man dies after AC compressor bursts in Thane

A 27-year-old man was killed and three others were injured when a fire broke out at a gym in Thane after the compressor in an AC unit burst. The fire brigade rushed to the spot before the fire could spread to nearby buildings, and managed to contain the blaze.

The incident occurred in ‘The Gym’ on Tuesday afternoon, fire officials said. “The establishment is located on the first floor near Siddhachal Club, and is run by Ajit Manikrao. One of the AC units burst and caught fire near one of the machines on the far end of the gymnasium,” said an officer from Chitalsar police station.

According to the police, smoke had spread inside the closed space before the fire brigade and other rescuers could enter the building. “We brought out four people from the premises, one of whom was declared dead by the Thane Civil Hospital,” an officer investigating the case said.

The deceased has been identified as Sageer Ansari, the police said. “Three men were rushed to the hospital, where they were treated and are currently stable,” said the officer.

