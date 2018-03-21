Man deported to Pakistan, wife moves Bombay High Court

Bombay High Court. (Express Photo) Bombay High Court. (Express Photo)

Bombay High Court on Tuesday, while hearing the petition filed by Sajida Khan, wife of Siraj Khan (37) who was deported to Pakistan on March 12, asked his lawyer Anjali Awasthi, to pursue his 2014 citizenship application with the central government. Sajida has urged the court to quash the order of her husband’s deportation and direct the central government to bring him back to India and reunite him with his wife and three children. Khan’s wife had filed a petition on March 12, seeking a stay on Khan’s deportation to Pakistan till the central government decides his citizenship application.

Awasthi said at the time of filing the petition, his family had no information on the whereabouts of Khan, after the police had allegedly picked him up from his residence in Antop Hill in December and taken him to Delhi on March 10. On Tuesday, during the hearing, Awasthi sought to amend her petition to produce additional documents before the court.

A division bench of justice R M Savant and justice Sarang Kotwal allowed Awasthi to amend the petition in three weeks and, meanwhile, suggested that the family pursue the citizenship application filed before the Central Government in 2014. In 2009, Khan was booked for the first time for illegally staying in India after the family applied for visa to Pakistan.

Sajida claims that at the time the family facing financial crisis and Siraj had decided to go to Pakistan, and while his visa was being processed, his citizenship row came to light. In 2014, he was convicted under the Foreigners Act, 1946, and Passport (Entry into India) Rules and sentenced to seven months in jail.

The police were informed that he was originally from Post Sarkul, Tal Chetpen, District Mansehra in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), but he couldn’t provide necessary documents to prove his claims.

