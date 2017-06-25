Man creates fake papers, post office for loan, 2 held: Police

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

Two men have been arrested for trying to allegedly cheat a bank by producing a fake Kisan Vikas Patra. One of the accused has been granted bail, said an official. Sunil Gangan, a resident of Koparkhairane, had allegedly attempted to take a loan from the Dombivili Nagari Sahakari Bank by producing fake certificates. The accused had also created a fake post office to back the veracity of his documents, said the police.

Gangan had approached the Parel branch of the bank, seeking a loan of Rs 30 lakh, with Kisan Vikas Patra from a post office in Dunge village, Bhiwandi. As per protocol, two bank officials had visited the post office for verification and were told that the verification process would take a week. However, the officials felt something was wrong, when the next day Gangan turned up at the bank with documents verified. The officials then went back to the post office and found that it was fake.The bank officials then informed the police, who set up a trap to arrest him. Gangan turned up at the bank with his friend Vilas Jadhav to collect the loan amount and both were arrested.

“Gangan took a house on rent and made it appear like a post office. The bank officials did not find anything suspicious until he (Gangan) brought the verified document, which is generally sent by the post office,” said an official from Bhoiwada police station. “We have booked the two under various sections for cheating and forgery in April. A chargesheet was submitted the court but Jadhav was granted bail,” he added.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App