Man booked for ‘sexually assaulting’ 13-year-old girl

Based on the statement, the police registered an FIR against Shinde under Section 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of POCSO Act. Based on the statement, the police registered an FIR against Shinde under Section 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of POCSO Act.

The Samta Nagar police in Kandivali have booked a man for allegedly sexually assaulting a school girl twice within a span of a week. The accused, Popat Shinde, who lives in the same locality as the girl, would allegedly wait along the route the 13-year-old girl took while coming home from school, and touch her inappropriately, the police said.

After giving warning to the accused once, the girl’s parents approached the police and a case was registered on charges including outraging the modesty of a woman and under sections of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

An officer said the girl, a Class 7 student, lives with her parents in Kandivali. In her compliant to the police, the girl’s mother said that her daughter’s school timings are from 12.40 to 5.45 pm. The girl mostly walks to the school alone. The girl has to cross a bridge as the school is on the other side of the bridge, the police said.

On December 17, when the girl was returning from school, Shinde allegedly overpowered her and touched her inappropriately. The girl narrated about the incident to her parents, who then went to Shinde’s house and scolded him for his inappropriate behaviour. They told him that if he misbehaved again, they would approach the police. Later, the family went to meet their relatives in another state, the police said.

On Saturday, after returning home from school, the 13-year-old started crying, the police said, adding that she told her parents that Shinde had groped her again while she was returning home. The girl’s parents then went to Samta Nagar police station. Based on the statement, the police registered an FIR against Shinde under Section 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of POCSO Act.

mumbai.newsline@expressindia.com

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App