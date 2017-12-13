Devalued Degree

Man booked for making ‘hoax call’ to NIA

A police officer confirmed that a case has been registered but the suspect was yet to be handed over to them at the time of going to press.

| Mumbai | Published: December 13, 2017 2:37 am
MUMBAI Police Tuesday booked a 35-year-old Mira Road resident for allegedly making a hoax call to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) headquarters in Mumbai, claiming that there would be a chemical attack in Gujarat during the ongoing state elections.

The NIA intimated the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS), which traced the caller, who was identified as Ishaque Shaikh, from the outskirts of Mumbai. Sources said Shaikh had cooked up the story to settle a personal score with a “friend”. “He hatched the conspiracy to trap his friend as he has a financial dispute with him. A case has been registered under certain sections of the Indian Penal Code,” an officer said.

