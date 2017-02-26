Man booked for illegal construction in govt colony in Mumbai

According to the police, the accused, Rajesh Tawde, is a resident of Kherwadi, Bandra East. He claimed to have been carrying a letter from the collector, allowing him to proceed with the construction. He started his private construction in a government colony in Kherwadi. The maintenance of the locality is under PWD’s jurisdiction.

“The accused was carrying a letter as permission. But the letter has a clause that he requires a No Objection Certificate from the government or a local body — the PWD in this case — which he did not have,” said Rajendra Patil, Senior Inspector at Khedwadi police station.

Watch What Else Is Making News

According to the police, the accused started the construction early morning on Saturday. Around 12 pm, a PWD official visited the site after he was informed of the ongoing illegal construction and asked Tawde to stop, said the police. The accused then allegedly had a heated argument with the public servant, while boasting of his political connections, the police added.

The PWD official then lodged a complaint at Kherwadi police station. Police are investigating the case further and believe there might be another accused involved as the letter was in name of another person. Tawde has been served notice 41 under the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and an offence under Sections 290 (punishment for public nuisance in cases not otherwise provided for), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 447 (punishment for criminal trespass) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Kherwadi police station.