Man ‘beaten to death’ for talking to girl

A 22-YEAR-OLD man was allegedly beaten to death by a neighbour and two of his friends for talking to the sister of one of the accused. Bindu Prajapati, who was beaten with wooden sticks by the three accused on April 11 was under treatment at the Sion hospital. He succumbed to the injuries on April 23 following which the Trombay police registered a murder case on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone 6) Shahaji Umap said that Bindu Prajapati was friends with a girl living in the neighbourhood. The girl’s brother Raghu Prajapati (23), who was a friend of Bindu, did not approve of Bindu talking to his sister frequently.

Senior inspector of Trombay police station Sunil Gaonkar said that Raghu suspected Bindu of having a relationship with his sister. “He had warned him a couple of times in the past to stay away from her. He had warned Bindu of dire consequences if he ever found they were in touch with each other,” Gaonkar said.

However, on April 11, he found Bindu was still in touch with his sister. Furious, Raghu called up his friends and accosted Bindu at an isolated location. “The trio beat Bindu with bamboo sticks. One of the blows landed on Bindu’s head, rendering him unconscious. The trio then fled,” Gaonkar said.

A passerby found Bindu lying unconscious and took him to Sion hospital. A CT scan revealed that he had suffered brain injuries. The Trombay police had initially registered a case of attempt to murder and causing grievous hurt against the trio. After two weeks of lying comatose at the hospital, Raghu succumbed to injuries last night at Sion hospital following which murder charges were added to the FIR.

Gaonkar said, “We had initially arrested the three accused on charges of attempt to murder. They have now been booked on murder charges. They are currently in police custody.

