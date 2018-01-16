Man ‘attempts suicide’ at DCP office in Borivali

A man with a criminal record allegedly attempted suicide in the office of a deputy commissioner of police in Borivali by consuming floor cleaning liquid. The man, Ramzan Sayyad, had visited the office of Vikram Deshmane, DCP, Zone XI, at Borivali police station last week, claiming that he had been falsely implicated in criminal cases by his neighbours in Malvani. Sayyad, who has four cases of electricity theft registered against him at the Malvani police station, allegedly threatened to harm himself if the officer did not help him.

Deshmane asked Sayyad to wait outside his cabin and asked his subordinate to call policemen from the station below to subdue Sayyad. However, in that interim, Sayyad climbed to a higher floor and allegedly consumed liquid from a plastic bottle containing floor cleaner. Police rushed Sayyad to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali, where doctors said he is in stable condition.

