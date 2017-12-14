Man arrested with one kg of marijuana

“Akshay Ahire has been delivering ganja since the last six months. He works for a peddler based in Thane and take orders from him,” the officer said. (Representational Image) “Akshay Ahire has been delivering ganja since the last six months. He works for a peddler based in Thane and take orders from him,” the officer said. (Representational Image)

The Bhoiwada police arrested a 22-year-old school dropout, who was allegedly found in possession of 1 kg of marijuana. The police said that the accused was on his way to deliver the consignment when he was arrested.

The police identified the accused as Akshay Ahire, a resident of Dombivali. They said he was carrying the marijuana in a backpack.

“Ahire travelled in a train from Dombivali to Dadar. He was carrying ganja in his bag. We were informed that Ahire was about to deliver a huge consignment of ganja to someone in Dadar,” an officer from Bhoiwada police station said. The police team then laid a trap near Kailas Lassi at Dadar station and nabbed him.

“Initially, we just laid a trap and were waiting for his receiver to come. But, as we waited for very long, we feared that he would leave and we just got hold of him,” said the officer. During his interrogation, the police team learnt that the

accused is a class 4 dropout. He has cases of mobile theft, pick-pocketing and assault registered against him at police stations in Thane.

“Ahire has been delivering ganja since the last six months. He works for a peddler based in Thane and take orders from him,” the officer said.

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. He was produced at Bhoiwada court, and has been remanded to police custody. Police said the mastermind of the drug supply chain was a man based in Dombivali, who is allegedly on the run.

