Man arrested with 37 fake Rs 2,000 notes in Pydhonie

A 28-year-old man was arrested in Pydhonie on Tuesday night with 37 fake notes of Rs 2,000 denomination. It is the second such case in a month, after a man from Uttar Pradesh was held in Thane in June with fake notes worth Rs 10.74 lakh. Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap for Idris Babu Shaikh, alias Mohan Bhola, in Pydhonie and found the 37 notes in his possession. While the notes seized by the Thane Police on June 18 were photocopies printed on good-quality paper, the counterfeits seized on Tuesday night were of high quality, said the Mumbai Police.

“The seized notes have many of the security features of genuine notes. It is very hard to distinguish them. If you touch them, they feel like real notes,” said a senior police officer. The police claim that Shaikh, who lives in Masjid Bunder, sourced the fake currencies from West Bengal. “We are investigating the exact location from where the fake notes were produced and how they were smuggled into Mumbai,” said the officer.

The police are also looking for the individual to whom Shaikh was to deliver the notes.

