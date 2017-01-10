Man arrested from Kanpur for murder in Navi Mumbai mosque

Photo for representational purpose. Photo for representational purpose.

Two days after a 55-year-old man was found murdered in a mosque in Navi Mumbai, the police arrested the accused from Kanpur. Nabi Ahmad Shaikh (32) was apprehended at the Kanpur railway station Saturday after the police received information that he had fled there. Pradip Tidar, senior inspector, Rabale police station, said a team of officers first went to City Light hospital in Kanpur after being tipped off that Nabi Ahmad was receiving medical treatment there.

Watch What Else Is Making News?

“By the time we reached the hospital, the accused had been discharged,” Tidar said.

The murder had taken place in a mosque in Airoli’s Sector 1 on January 5, when the deceased, Ishtiaq Ahmed Shaikh, and his brother Ishaq Shaikh had gone there to sleep. At 12.30 am, the accused also entered the premises to pass the night.

The police said the accused was being noisy and not allowing the brothers to sleep. Tidar said that Ishaq then went out of the mosque to meet the man who had sent Nabi Ahmad to sleep there.

“Ishaq ensured that the door to the mosque was locked behind him when he left. However, when he returned at 2 am, he found that the lock was broken. He entered the mosque to find his brother bleeding from the head and a metal microphone stand lying near him,” Tidar said.

The police said an argument had broken out between Ishtiaq and Nabi Ahmad, which ended with Nabi Ahmad using the metal stand to batter the former.

mumbai.newsline@expressindia.com