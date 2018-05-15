Man arrested for ‘stealing lingerie and returning it with lewd messages’

According to police, the plot to kill his father — involving three men and a contract of Rs 10 lakh — was allegedly hatched by Mukeem in March.farres (Representational Image) According to police, the plot to kill his father — involving three men and a contract of Rs 10 lakh — was allegedly hatched by Mukeem in March.farres (Representational Image)

A 21-year-old man was arrested by the Narpoli police in Bhiwandi for allegedly stealing a woman’s undergarments hung out to dry in his neighbourhood. The man used to return the undergarments with lewd comments or declarations of love written on them, the police said.

The accused, identified as Mayuresh Patil (21), was arrested Sunday. “We received a complaint from a woman that he had stolen her undergarments and returned them with lewd messages. She told us that other women in the area had also been complaining about their undergarments going missing,” said an officer.

“Earlier, the complainant thought that her undergarments might have fallen off the clothes line due to wind. But when her clothes were returned, she realised that someone had taken them. The accused used to follow her and make lewd gestures. So, she suspected him. On May 12, she spotted him taking her clothes and reported the incident to us,” the officer added.

“He claimed that he did it ‘out of love’ for the woman and denied stealing others’ clothes. However, we are still investigating. If other women have complaints against him, we request them to come forward. We will keep their identity anonymous,” a senior officer added.

