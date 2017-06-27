Man arrested for ‘sexually assaulting’ 8-year-old girl

An FIR was registered under sections of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused was produced in court and remanded in police custody till June 30. (Representational Image) An FIR was registered under sections of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused was produced in court and remanded in police custody till June 30. (Representational Image)

THE PANT nagar police in Ghatkopar on Monday arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting an eight-year-old after locking her in his residence on Sunday. The accused identified as Manoj Kadam had tried to lure the girl’s elder sister to his residence. But she left the house. He then forced the eight-year-old girl to his residence and sexually assaulted her.

As per the complaint received by the police, the girl and her elder sister were at home as their mother was unwell and their father had gone to the hospital with her. They had told the girl’s maternal uncle to take care of them. On Sunday night, when the two girls were at home, the accused Kadam, a daily wage worker residing next door tried to lure the girl’s 11-year-old elder sister to his house, an officer said.

She ignored him and left the house to go to the toilet. The then accused dragged the eight-year-old to his home. When the elder sister found the eight-year-old missing, she rushed to her uncle. When they reached Kadam’s residence they found it locked from inside. When he was threatened, he opened the door and allowed the eight-year-old to go.

An FIR was registered under sections of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused was produced in court and remanded in police custody till June 30.

