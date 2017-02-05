Man arrested for online banking fraud in Mumbai

The cyber police are in investigating further and are in the process of recovering the amount. The cyber police are in investigating further and are in the process of recovering the amount.

CYBER POLICE arrested a man, believed to be 25 to 30 years of age, on Saturday for allegedly committing online bank fraud and siphoning off over Rs 2 lakh from another person’s bank account by impersonating him with the help of forged identification. According to cyber police, the accused, whose name has been withheld as the investigation is on, had obtained bank details of the complainant and forged a fake Aadhaar card, among other identification details, in the name of the person. “The accused used the fake Aadhaar card to impersonate the complainant and change his bank account details like address and linked phone number.He changed the address from Mumbai to Delhi and linked his phone number to the account,” said Akhilesh Kumar, deputy commissioner of police, cyber division. The accused had brought a new phone number on the basis of the fake Aadhaar card and linked it to the account so that whenever a transaction was made he would receive the One Time Password and transaction details instead of the actual account-holder.

From January 18 to January 19, he siphoned off Rs 2,49,176 from the bank account. The account holder did not notice the transactions as he was not getting messages on his phone. When the complainant checked his account balance after a few days and noticed the missing money, he complained to the police. “We started investigating once we received the complaint. In the process we also found out that the accused was transferring money from online payment gateways like Paytm, Ibibo and CCAvenue.com. We contacted them and managed to freeze and recover Rs 87,000,” the DCP added.

A case under sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (punishment for forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the India Penal Code, read with relevant sections of the IT Act has been registered against the accused at cyber police station at Bandra Kurla Complex.