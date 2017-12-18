Man arrested for duping senior citizens at banks in south Mumbai

THE MUMBAI police have arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly duping senior citizens at banks in south Mumbai. The accused, identified as Sarfaraaz Siraj Khan, is a resident of Agripada. The police said the accused had duped a priest at a bank in March, after which a case was registered at the Agripada police station. “Khan saw that the priest was struggling at the ATM kiosk in Nagpada. The accused approached him, and under the pretext of helping him, ran away with Rs 25,000,” said an officer from Agripada police station.

The accused had allegedly offered to help priest Santosh Yogi with depositing his money in the bank. After Yogi learnt that the money was not deposited, he approached the police.

“Khan pretended to deposit money through the ATM, but he hid the money in his palm. He claimed that the money was deposited in his relative’s account. But, after he contacted the receiver, he learnt that the so-called helper has fled with his cash,” said an officer. Investigating the complaint, the police learnt that apart from the priest, several other senior citizens were duped in south Mumbai. They then increased vigil outside banks. Later, the police team obtained CCTV footage of the incident, which they circulated among their informers.

“We received information that the accused was staying in Agripada, so we laid a trap and nabbed him,” the officer said. With Khan’s arrest, the investigator said that they have solved five cases of cheating registered with the Agripada police station. The investigators claim that Khan has several cases of cheating registered against him at different police stations in South Mumbai.

The police said the accused had worked as a technician with different network companies. “Khan has technical knowledge. Of late, he was working as a car dealer and was incurring losses, so he started cheating people. He would target gullible senior citizens. Khan would dupe them under the pretext of helping them and escape with their money,” the police officer said.

Senior police inspector Savlaram Agawane from Agripada police station confirmed the arrest and said that they were investigating the case. The accused has been booked under Section 420 of the IPC. He was produced in court and has been remanded in police custody.

