Man arrested for duping parents by promising admission at NMIMS College

Representational Image Representational Image

An alleged tout has been arrested for cheating several parents by promising admission to their children at NMIMS College in Vile Parle. In the past three months, several individuals, who had been trying to secure admission for their children at the premier business school, have reported to the police about receiving phone calls from a man claiming to be a representative of the institute.

The police tracked the phone number used in making the calls before trapping the caller, Mehfooz Shaikh (33). Shaikh was arrested earlier this week. The police said that Shaikh would roam around the college premises while admissions were underway for several courses.

“The accused also knows a peon working at the college who would divulge information about the admission process,” said Sunil Ghosalkar, senior inspector, Juhu police station. The police said that Shaikh would then acquire phone numbers of those who had applied for the admission. “He would promise to secure admission at the college but would tell his victims that they would need to pay donation in exchange. He would charge Rs 5-6 lakh from each applicant and ask them to transfer the amount to different bank accounts,” said Ghosalkar.

Shaikh, who lives in Sanatacruz was previously booked by the Juhu police in two separate cases of cheating and another case of attempt to murder, the police said.

