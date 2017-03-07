Latest news

Man arrested after scuffle with Metro guard

Dange was booked for obstructing a public servant from carrying out his duties.

| Mumbai | Published:March 7, 2017 4:01 am

Mumbai: The Andheri police arrested a 24-year-old man Saturday for entering into a scuffle with a Mumbai Metro guard after being pulled up for misbehaving with a woman passenger inside a train. Accused Ramsingh Dange, who is from Madhya Pradesh, had boarded the Versova-bound train from Andheri East. “When the guard confronted him, the accused argued with him and pushed him. There was a scuffle after which he was subdued,” said an officer. Dange was booked for obstructing a public servant from carrying out his duties.

