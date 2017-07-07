Man acquitted in 7/11 train blasts case to launch website to tell the tale of convicts

The lone person acquitted in the 7/11 Mumbai train blasts case of 2006, Wahid Shaikh, is launching a website to tell the tale of 12 convicts who were “wrongly implicated” in the case. The website, http://www.innocencenetwork.in, will be launched on July 10, a day before the 11th anniversary of the blasts, in the presence of eminent lawyers and social workers. Shaikh had earlier written a book, Begunha Qaidi, in Urdu that chronicles his journey in the prison. The book’s Hindi version will also be launched on Monday.

The website launch is being organised by NGO Innocence Network of India, launched by Shaikh and families of the convicts. “The convicted people are innocent. I have been campaigning against their conviction, along with family members of the convicts and other activists, ever since I was acquitted,” said Shaikh. He added that the website will have details of the case, including the judgment, chargesheets, deposition of witnesses, letters by convicts, books on 7/11 as well as media reports.

“We want to tell the world that innocents were sent to jail and convicted. We will be putting up all the materials to prove this,” said Shaikh.

