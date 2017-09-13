Man absconding after ‘killing’ mother-in-law; his aide arrested

Using footage from cameras mounted outside the shed, the police identified Yadav and caught him at platform 10 on Sunday in Mumbai. Using footage from cameras mounted outside the shed, the police identified Yadav and caught him at platform 10 on Sunday in Mumbai.

A 22-year-old man was arrested by the police on Monday for murdering a woman and dumping her body at Borivali railway station. The main accused, who is the son-in-law of the woman, is still to be found. The woman’s body was discovered in a tin shed built below the foot-over bridge on platform 10 on Sunday after the station master was informed of a foul smell emanating from there. Inside, the Borivali railway police found the body of a woman aged between 50 and 55 years wrapped in a green cloth.

The police said that inquiries revealed that the shed was built by a contractor constructing an escalator on the platform, in order to store construction material. A local resident, Salim Shaikh, had been tasked by the contractor to take care of the shed and had been staying there with his wife, daughter (5) and mother-in-law. According to Purushottam Karad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Western Railway), Shaikh and the deceased, Sitabai, would often quarrel over his drinking habit. “The accused would get drunk and assault his daughter. The deceased did not approve of this,” he said.

On September 7, the duo was again quarreling, and Shaikh physically assaulted her. The police said that Shaikh’s friend Suraj Yadav (22), who was passing by, also allegedly helped him in killing the woman. “Yadav held the woman’s legs, while Shaikh strangled her. Both men then fled,” said Karad.

Using footage from cameras mounted outside the shed, the police identified Yadav and caught him at platform 10 on Sunday. The police, however, are still looking for Shaikh. Karad said that Shaikh’s wife is also still to be located.

Based on questioning, Yadav claimed that Shaikh confessed to others about the crime. “On the night of September 7, Shaikh was drinking with another friend and confessed to have murdered his mother-in-law. The friend in turn, told a taxi driver nearby about it. However, the taxi driver did not believe it and shooed both men away,” he said. ENS

