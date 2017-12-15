Malwani high rise: 25-year-old woman found dead, police say probing all angles

Arpita Tiwari Arpita Tiwari

Even as the police in Malwani registered a case of murder after the death of 25-year-old Arpita Tiwari on Wednesday, they have not ruled out other possibilities in the case. Investigators have not been able to pin point culpability on part of any of the three persons present at the apartment at the time of the incident.

On Wednesday, Malwani police station registered a case against unknown persons for murder and destruction of evidence after Tiwari’s mother, Triveni Tiwari (60), filed a complaint. In the FIR, the police has stated that Tiwari was thrown out of the bathroom window by unknown persons for an unknown reason.

A successful emcee working at private events, Tiwari had gone to the 15th floor apartment at Manavsthal building in Malwani with her boyfriend, Pankaj Jadhav, to meet a friend identified only as Amit, on Sunday night. The police said they had partied with Amit’s roommate.

According to the police, the four youngsters had consumed alcohol and were inebriated in the early hours of Monday. Between 4.30 am and 8.30 am, Tiwari went to the washroom and locked herself in. The police said when she did not come out for several minutes, Jadhav opened the door with a key. Inside, a window was found open and her body was seen on the ground floor. The police said she was found partially clothed.

A post-mortem has concluded that injuries to her body are consistent with the fall. “There are no other injuries on the body to indicate she was attacked or sexually assaulted before falling. But the window in the bathroom is at such a height that Tiwari could not have fallen out of it accidentally,” said an officer at Malwani police station.

The suspicious circumstances have not yet been backed up by accounts of the men. “Everyone, including the deceased, were under the influence of alcohol. The men do not have a clear memory of the events of Sunday night and Monday morning,” said the officer.

The police are also probing Tiwari’s and Jadhav’s relations. “Tiwari’s family has told us that she was considering breaking up with Jadhav but there was no tension between them,” said an officer. An examination of Tiwari’s cell phone and social media profiles has not revealed anything suspicious, the police said.

“There was no trouble in her personal or professional life. So, we are not able to establish a motive for murder,” said an officer who is part of the investigation.

While the police have not ruled out suicide, they do not believe that wanting to break up with Jadhav could be a strong-enough motive, said an officer.

So far, Tiwari’s parents have not made any specific allegation against any of the men. “We are investigating the death from all angles. In case we find Tiwari was not murdered, we can always close the case. It is just that everything so far points at foul play,” said the officer.

