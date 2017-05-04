Malnutrition, infant mortality: Bombay HC directs state to chart action plan for five years

The Bombay High Court The Bombay High Court

The Bombay HC Wednesday directed the state to prepare a blueprint and chart an action plan for the next five years to eradicate malnutrition deaths and infant mortality. The court asked the core committee of the state government to take suggestions given by the NGOs and activists who have been working on the ground towards the welfare of the tribals.

A division bench of Justices V M Kanade and C V Bhadang was hearing a bunch of PILs with respect to malnutrition deaths in Melghat region and other tribal areas.

Dr Abhay Bang, a social activist who had been working in Gadchiroli area to eradicate malnutrition, suggested steps and measures that the government should adopt. He informed the court that over 50 percent newborn suffer from malaria and suggested that deploying more volunteers and village officers in tribal hamlets will reduce mortality. The matter has been kept for hearing for June 15.

