Malegaon blast accused withdraws from UP polls

AFTER BEING granted permission by the special court to contest in the Uttar Pradesh elections, Ramesh Upadhyay, an accused in the Malegaon 2008 blast case has decided to withdraw from the contest. This decision came after Upadhyay who had also been allowed to travel to his constituency cited his inability to manage funds required to pay the police escort team accompanying him to UP.

Last week, the Navi Mumbai police had approached the court stating that its officers should be allowed to hand over Upadhyay to the local UP police after reaching his constituency. The court, however, disallowed this plea, directing the Navi Mumbai police to submit an estimated cost in escorting Upadhyay for a period of three weeks to UP for campaigning. The Navi Mumbai police submitted to the court an estimate of Rs 10 lakh which would be incurred by the police in escorting Upadhyay to UP and back, including the stay for three weeks. Earlier, Upadhyay, a retired major, had cited demonetisation as one of the grounds to be unable to pay the amount in advance.

He had requested the police to allow him to pay the amount after his return so he could crowd-source his poll campaign. With no such provisions made by the Navi Mumbai police, Upadhyay told the court on Thursday that he could not afford the cost and hence wants to withdraw.

“We had almost completed the procedure of filing his nomination. But since he cannot campaign for himself, we decided it did not make sense for him to contest.

It would have made an impact only if he could have campaigned for himself,” said Vishal, Upadhyay’s son. He said that he has sent an application before the returning officer of Bairia constituency informing him of his withdrawal.

Upadhyay, who is currently lodged at Taloja central jail, was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad in 2008 for his alleged role in the blast which occured at Malegaon near Nashik on September 30, killing six and injuring 101.

He had also contested in 2012 from Bairia constituency in eastern UP through the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha party but had lost.