Govt body wants more time to submit documents on UAPA sanction

Navi Mumbai: Lt Col Shrikant Prasad Purohit, who was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Monday in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, being taken to the Sessions Court from Taloja Jail in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. PTI Photo (PTI8_22_2017_000142B) Navi Mumbai: Lt Col Shrikant Prasad Purohit, who was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Monday in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, being taken to the Sessions Court from Taloja Jail in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. PTI Photo (PTI8_22_2017_000142B)

Officials from the state’s Directorate of Prosecution Thursday sought time from the special court hearing the Malegaon 2008 blasts case to bring before it documents pertaining to a sanction under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The court had on August 9 issued summons as the Director of Prosecution was required to submit a report after conducting an independent review as a ‘Reviewing Authority’, as mandated by the UAPA.

On Thursday, the officials said they would require more time to submit the documents. Special Judge SD Tekale gave them time till next week. The accused claim that while the UAPA was invoked against them in 2009, the mandatory independent review was not done, as the reviewing authority only came to be appointed in 2010. They had submitted that without the report, the UAPA sanction to prosecute them would not be valid. The court had directed that the report given by the authority be submitted before the court.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit appeared before the court for the first time since his release after the Supreme Court granted him bail on Monday. Purohit was brought to court amid heavy security cover by the Indian Army. He had sought exemption from appearance on Wednesday, stating that he was yet to complete formalities at the Army.

On Thursday, the special NIA court continued to hear arguments on his discharge. His wife, Aparna, told reporters outside the court that after Purohit’s release, they had spent the day on Wednesday with each other, “catching up and talking like any other family”. “The trial is yet to conclude. We will continue to focus on it,” she said. The hearing has been adjourned to August 28.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App