Malad: Fire breaks out at home, woman, daughter injured

A minor fire broke out in a flat at Sai Sadan building at Maharashtra Housing and Development Authority (MHADA) colony, Malad West, on Thursday morning. Two residents were injured. According to the disaster management unit (DMU) of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), they got a call at 6.43 am. “After getting the call informing us about the fire in room 601 of the G+6 building, fire brigade personnel were rushed to the spot and they reached by 7.12 am,” said a DMU official.

However, the fire had been extinguished by the local people with buckets of water before the fire brigade arrived. “The fire was caused by a gas leak in the room, due to which a mother and her six-year-old child sustained burn injuries,” said a fire official, adding that the fire was confined to the flat.

The mother has been identified as 32-year-old Nilopher Shaikh. She suffered 60 per cent burns. Her daughter, Ekara Shaikh, suffered 40 per cent burns. They were initially taken to Care Hospital, Malwani, in a private vehicle before the fire brigade had arrived.

The mother and daughter have been shifted to Masina Hospital, Byculla East, according to a DMU official. Both are currently admitted to the intensive care unit of Masina Hospital and are under medical supervision for the next 72 hours as they are still in critical condition, according to a source from the hospital.

