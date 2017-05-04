Malad: CM launches first girder at 2 am, thanks Mumbaikars

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Metro line 07 to launch the first U Grider on the Andheri east to Dahisar Matro corridor at Malad . Express photo by Kevin DSouza, Mumbai 03-05-2017. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Metro line 07 to launch the first U Grider on the Andheri east to Dahisar Matro corridor at Malad . Express photo by Kevin DSouza, Mumbai 03-05-2017.

Marking speedy progress of the construction of Metro 7, the first ‘U’ girder for the line was launched by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on the Western Express Highway at Malad on Wednesday. With an aim to minimise inconvenience to the motorists, the launch was scheduled at 2 am. Calling it a historic moment, the CM said, “The Metro 7 has picked up pace and it is great that we have been able to install our first girder so soon. Metro corridors are the need of the hour and the only solution to Mumbai’s traffic issues. Once completed, 90 lakh passengers will be benefitted from it.”

He also thanked Mumbaikars for their cooperation with the project. “By pre-casting the girders and the piers, we are trying to minimise the on-site work and thus reduce trouble to the motorists. However, today’s traffic issues will pave the way for better transport systems in the future. The Metro-7 corridor, running along the Western Express Highway, will certainly reduce the number of vehicles and free the road of the terrible congestion motorists face today,” the CM said after the launch.

U P S Madan, Metropolitan Commissioner, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), said, “The Metro-7 corridor — complimented by the Dahisar (West) to D N Nagar Metro-2A corridor — is expected to be used by more than nine lakh commuters. The corridor will also reduce congestion on the suburban rails, affording much needed comfort and safety. All Metro corridors are a boost to the environment too.”

The girder, weighing 140 tonne and measuring 25 metre long and 5 metre wide, was installed on two piers in Pathanwadi. During his early morning tour, the CM also visited the Casting Yard at Bandra (West), the alignment of Metro-2A corridor from D N Nagar to Dahisar (West) and also inspected the 16.5-km Dahisar (East) to Andheri (East) corridor.

However, due to traffic diversions for the girder launch, motorists faced a hard time on the highway. Vehicular movement slowed down and traffic jams were spotted even in the wee hours. This will be a regular scene now until the Metro is completed as different stretches will be made one way from 12 am to 5 am everyday for girder launches.

