Malabar Hill home blaze: Rescued surgeon still in ICU; AC short-circuit caused fire

A day after he was rescued along with his wife from their flat that was gutted in a fire, senior orthopaedic surgeon Dr Kekoo Kavarana continues to remain in surgical intensive care unit under observation of doctors at Breach Candy hospital. “He continues to remain under close observation. He had inhaled a lot of smoke. His wife is now stable,” said Dyaneshwar Chavan, DCP (Zone II), adding that while the couple inhaled massive smoke, there were few burn injuries.

On early Thursday, a fire broke out in Dilkhush building opposite Malabar Hill police station, in a ground floor apartment owned by Kavarana. The orthopedic surgeon lived with his wife Firoza, son Kairus, daughter-in-law Sunaina and domestic help Julie along with a pet dog who succumbed to smoke inhalation.

The couple was rescued by constable Sushant Jadhav, sub-inspector Pradeep Devkar and police inspector Suresh Chorat. While the son, his wife and the domestic help had managed to escape from the flat, Firoza (69) was found lying in the living room and Kavarana (76) was unconscious in the kitchen.

According to P Rahangdale, chief fire officer, BMC, the fire started in the couple’s room due to a fault in the air conditioning system. “The AC led to short circuit which started the fire,” Rahangdale said.

Soon after, Kavarana and Firoza were rescued and rushed to Breach Candy hospital where Kavarana also works as consulting orthopaedic surgeon. Police suspect Kavarana went to the kitchen to either switch the gas pipeline off or to alert the house help Julie. Julie and four other residents in the building had fled to the terrace from where fire brigade rescued them two hours later, after the fire was doused.

