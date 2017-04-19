Make roads hurdle-free ahead of monsoon: BMC chief

Municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta directed officials of the roads department on Tuesday to ensure that all the roads are cleared of all hurdles after the works are completed ahead of monsoon.

Since October last year, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has taken up resurfacing work on roads under three categories. While the project roads category includes 583 of them, since January, the BMC has taken up work on 438 other roads as part of priority I and 948 roads as part of priority II.

“The commissioner has ordered the roads department officials to inspect all the roads after the work is completed to ensure that the contractors remove all the barricades and debris so that there are no hurdles for commuters,” said a civic official.

Apart from the roads, currently the BMC has taken up reconstruction work of 30 bridges across the city including ones on Currey Road, Bellasis Road, Diana bridge, Hindmata flyover, Veer Sawarkar bridge among others which are all set to be completed by May 15.

Only two bridges, namely the 2.55 km long Santa Cruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) and 2.38 km long Lalbaug flyover will take more time and will be completed by May 30.

