‘Make nurturing trees compulsory for students’

(From left) Women and Child Development Minister Pankaja Munde, Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru, CM Devendra Fadnavis, Governor C Vidyasagar Rao, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar at the event Sunday. Ganesh Shirsekar (From left) Women and Child Development Minister Pankaja Munde, Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru, CM Devendra Fadnavis, Governor C Vidyasagar Rao, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar at the event Sunday. Ganesh Shirsekar

Governor of Maharashtra and Chancellor of Mumbai University C Vidyasagar Rao has proposed to Vice Chancellors of the state’s 20 universities that nurturing trees be made mandatory for students. Speaking at a plantation conclave organised with the Isha Foundation, Rao said, “The student will be given a sapling during admission and will be required to nurture it during his course. The efforts will be reflected in his degree certificate.” Also the Chancellor of Tamil Nadu universities, Rao has already implemented this in colleges there.

The conclave was organised on the sidelines of Rally for Rivers, the countrywide campaign that is traversing through 16 states to raise awareness about dying rivers. Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev of Isha Foundation said, “We will present the River Policy to the Centre on October 2. But we need the support of 30 crore people to make it a success.”

Beginning his rally from Coimbatore on September 3, he has covered seven states so far. “These are ruled by six political parties. It would be the first time in the history of India that all political parties are standing together in one voice for one cause. I am deeply grateful to the political class,” he added.

Also present at the event were Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, Women and Child Development Minister Pankaja Munde and cricket star Sachin Tendulkar.

Fadnavis and Mungantiwar extended their support to the movement. Joining it to their dream project of planting 50 crore trees in the state by 2019, they said that Isha Foundation and the state Government had the same mission. “I would like to congratulate Sadhguru on giving us this mission so that our coming generations can live a healthy life. Maharashtra government has decided to make it our mission. I assure Sadhguru that we will support the movement and take it to the common people,” said the CM.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App